Meteorologist Elissia Wilson joined TODAY'S TMJ4 in December of 2017. She is a graduate of Mississippi State and Georgia Southern universities. She got into weather because of two things: Hurricane Opal and Thundersnow. Once she experienced them, she needed to know how they happened.

Before coming to Wisconsin, Elissia was a meteorologist for Alabama News Network, where she forecasted the weather for several different stations in Montgomery. She has also worked in Florida, Georgia and Arkansas, and was a radio broadcast meteorologist with The Weather Channel.

Now she's ready for the challenge of forecasting Wisconsin weather, and especially getting out in the TODAY'S TMJ4 Storm Chaser to experience it firsthand. One of her most memorable events was when she worked in Arkansas, and chased tornadoes and a blizzard all in the same day!



Elissia likes to travel, watch movies, cook and paint. Watch for her Storm Team 4casts on the weekends, and for her live reporting during the week on TODAY'S TMJ4.