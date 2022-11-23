Positively Milwaukee Awards: Hear from winners selected by the community

It’s a night full of magic, studded with the stars of our community!

The Positively Milwaukee Awards is our opportunity to honor the people in our area who are generous, inspiring and uplifting.

Cassandra McShepard spoke to quite a few winners ahead of the big ceremony, including Mercedez Butts, whose aunt won the Legacy Award.

“Be true to yourself, don’t lose sight of what you truly believe in,” Butts says. “There are people out there who do want to help you, but you have to help yourself! Show up and show out.”

Cassandra also spoke to our Unsung Hero of the Year, Andre Ellis – you might be familiar with his We Got This Garden.

“What I’ve learned about the soil and planting food and the medicinal needs of it, and how it’s changing the community… put their hands in the soil and it helps them keep their hands off the trigger of a gun,” Ellis says.

As grateful as we are for everything our award winners do for the community, they were grateful to be honored.

“We never expected to be honored or awarded,” says Jackson Darr, one of the Inspiring Youth award winners. “We were just really grateful and humbled to be receiving this award.”

“I just think any act of kindness or any way that you can give back to your community at all is just important and amazing to do,” added his sister Mia.

Every one of our Positively Milwaukee Awards winners was nominated by you, the viewers!

Don’t miss the Positively Milwaukee Awards – airing Thanksgiving Day at 4:00PM.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip