What to know about 'No Kings' protests against Trump's policies

Opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration are set to rally in hundreds of cities on Saturday during the military parade in Washington to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump’s birthday.

The “No Kings” protests are set to take place to counter what organizers say are Trump’s plans to feed his ego on his 79th birthday and Flag Day. “No Kings” will follow several days of nationwide protests against federal immigration raids, including in Los Angeles, where Trump's deployment of the National Guard further agitated his opponents.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is following the president's cue. Abbott said Thursday that he has ordered the deployment of more than 5,000 Texas National Guard troops, along with more than 2,000 state police, in response to the ongoing demonstrations and in preparation for the “No Kings" protests.

The Army birthday celebration had already been planned. But earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to ratchet up the event to include 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets. He has long sought a similar display of patriotic force.

Why is it called ‘No Kings’?

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the now former leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.

“They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,” the group says on its website, referring to the Trump administration and its policies. “They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.”

Why are they protesting on Saturday?

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a statement by organizers.

Organizers intend for the protests to counter the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration, which Trump has ratcheted up to include an expensive, lavish military parade. The event will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers. It also happens to be his 79th birthday and Flag Day.

“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us,” the “No Kings” website says. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

Where will the protests happen?

Protests in nearly 2,000 locations are scheduled around the country, from city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, organizers said.

No protests are scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., however, where the military parade will be held. The group says it will “make action everywhere else the story of America that day.”

“No Kings” plans instead to hold a flagship march and rally in Philadelphia to draw a clear contrast between its people-powered movement and what organizers described on their website as the “costly, wasteful, and un-American birthday parade” in Washington.

What is planned at the ‘No Kings’ protests?

People of all ages are expected to come together in the protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs and waving American flags, organizers said in a call Wednesday.

On the group's website, it says a core principle behind all “No Kings” events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation.

No weapons of any kind should be taken to “No Kings” events, according to the website.

How many people are expected to participate?

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error