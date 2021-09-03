Fans, vendors excited to be back as Summerfest continues

MILWAUKEE — After two long years, the music is rocking at Summerfest once again, and fans couldn't be more excited.

"We were deprived of live music for a year! First concert back since the pandemic," said Kristie Williams, who came down from Sheboygan with her family specifically to see headliner Luke Bryan.

Tyrel Belin of Milwaukee got to the festival grounds when the gates opened on day one. He said he comes with his family every year, and was sad to have missed the family tradition last year.

"I think for everyone it was a bummer that we weren't able to come together and do this. So I was excited to get out here!" Belin said.

In addition to the bands on stage, there's also street performers all across the grounds. And in between acts, there's plenty of delicious food to choose from, like Botanas Mexican Restaurant.

"A lot of people come and eat that have not been to Botanas. So if they eat here and they like it, obviously they're gonna go check out our restaurant," said oiwner Jaime Gonzalez, who has had a Summerfest stand for 17 years.

Although he said it was actually nice to have a rest from Summerfest last year, he's happy to be back out this year.

"It's sad that we didn't come, and this year being a little different, it's sort of like starting all over. But we're excited," Gonzalez said.

Summerfest runs for three weekend and gates are open from noon to midnight Thursday through Saturday. There is also an opening show on Wednesday nights.

There are some COVID-19 protocols in place. For details, click here.

