TMJ4's Mariam Mackar squares off in annual Celebrity Cream Puff Eating Contest

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — We're heading into the final stretch of this year's Wisconsin State Fair and on Thursday was the annual Celebrity Cream Puff Eating Contest.

TMJ4 was rooting for one celebrity in particular! Reporter Mariam Mackar took on people from other TV and radio stations in our community.

The winner got bragging rights, a three-pack of cream puffs, and a trophy. Mackar, who didn't win, said she had no strategy going into the competition.

"I had no idea what I was doing," she laughed. "There was no strategy. I thought I was moving pretty quickly, and then I saw (in a video) the guy next to me, he kicked his chair behind him and he was all serious. I was having myself a peaceful moment, but not the others."

Mackar said this was her first time ever eating the State Fair staple. She thought cream puffs were smaller!

"I'm not from Wisconsin, so when I signed up for this, I was like, 'this will be so cute and dainty and fun,'" she said.

Hear more about Mackar's experience in the video at the top of this article.

