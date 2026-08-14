Fairgoers pack in traditions as Wisconsin State Fair heads into final weekend

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair is heading into its final weekend, but for many fairgoers, the experience is about more than rides, food, or simply racking up steps.

It's tradition.

The 2026 State Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 16, marking the event's 175th year.

Last year's fair drew 892,968 visits over 10 days. The modern-era attendance record was set in 2024, with 1,136,805 visits.

This year's attendance total won't be known until after the fair wraps up., but with three days left, fairgoers say there are still plenty of reasons to make the trip to West Allis.

For Passion Smith of Milwaukee, this year's visit was about finally experiencing something she considers part of being from Wisconsin.

"To be a part of Wisconsin is to experience State Fair," Smith said. "I waited till I was 40 to come to State Fair."

For families, the fair can be an annual tradition — complete with the same stops.

TMJ4 News Left: Passion and Noah Smith.

Right: The Szcygiel family.

Jacob Szcygiel of Waukesha said his family plans its trip because getting everyone together isn't always easy.

"We always go to Saz's, and have to start with Saz's, and then obviously the kids want to go to the Midway," Szcygiel smiled.

He said the fair gives his family a chance to spend time together as summer winds down.

"It's something that we can always do together and build memories as a family," he said.

For Ashley Uelmen of Oak Creek, those memories go back to childhood.

Uelmen said walking around the fair with her parents brings back a sense of nostalgia, while trying different foods together remains part of the fun.

TMJ4 News Left: The Uelmen family.

Right: Nick Marking.

And then there's the food — perhaps the most universal fair tradition.

Nick Marking, owner of Badger Bites and Buzzy Badger, said cream puffs are at the top of his list. He also enjoys trying and taking part in The Sporkies, the fair's food competition.

"I have twin daughters. They're both 19. They both work at our spots, so we used to come with them all the time. We'd buy something big in the exposition hall, and we just love to eat, try all the Sporkies. It's super fun," Marking smiled.

The Giant Slide is another longtime favorite. Fairgoers took more than 81,659 rides down the slide during the 2025 fair.

The fair is open from 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Ticket sales and entry end one hour before closing.

For those who still have a cream puff to eat, a ride to take, or a family tradition to keep, there's only one weekend left to check it off the list.

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