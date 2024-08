DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 2.9 magnitude Earthquake jolts Door County.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake happened around 9:18am. The USGS says it was centered about 24 miles East South East of Sturgeon Bay. That's in the middle of Lake Michigan!

The USGS says after any earthquake, we can expect aftershocks hours, days, or weeks later.

There were no reports of any injuries. Did you feel it? Let us know.