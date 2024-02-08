5 missing Marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash

The Marine Corps said the five crew members inside a helicopter that had a "mishap" near Pine Valley, California, were pronounced dead, officials said early Thursday.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said on X that civil authorities located the aircraft Wednesday morning, about eight hours after it went missing.

The search for the missing CH-53E Super Stallion in the East County area started around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the Marine Corps about an hour later asking for their assistance.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I share the loss of five outstanding Marines from #d Marine Aircraft Wing and the 'Flying Tigers' while conducting a training flight last night. These pilots and crew members were serving a calling greater than self and were proud to do so. We will forever be grateful for their call to duty and selfless service. To the families of our fallen Marines, we send our deepest condolences and commit to ensuring your support and care during this incredibly difficult time.” said Maj. Gen. Borgschulte, 3rd MAW Commanding General.

The Marines said that identities of deceased service members are not released until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

The Marine Corps has not said what caused the CH-53E Super Stallion's mishap. Conditions were considered snowy at the time of the crash.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com