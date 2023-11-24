34 pro-Palestinian protestors arrested for disrupting Macy's Parade

Thirty-four pro-Palestinian protesters that attempted to disrupt the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade have been arrested, according to reports citing police.

The incident happened in New York City Thursday, where thousands had lined the streets in celebration of the holiday. Protesters broke barriers to get into the main event.

The group wore jumpsuits covered in fake blood and tried to glue themselves to a street in front of the McDonald’s float. Others waved flags and tried to halt floats from proceeding.

The protesters carried a banner that read, “Genocide Then” and “Genocide Now.” It also had the words “Free Palestine” and “Land Back” on it.

Police took several protesters into custody, but the parade went on with little interruption.

Scripps News has reached out to the New York City Police Department for more information.

This was the 97th running of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which began in 1924.

