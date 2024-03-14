9 Birkenstock alternatives that cost less

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

In case you haven’t heard, Birkenstocks are back. While, for some, they may have never gone away, the classic sandals did seem to hit their peak in the ’90s. But — as with most things — they’re popular once more. But honestly, it’s not difficult to see why.

Birkenstocks are easy to slide on, people swear by their comfort, and they slowly mold to your feet. Not shabby, right? But the price tag can be a bit much for some budgets. If you need a Birkenstock alternative that’s less pricy, we’ve got you covered.

Cushionaire Women’s Lane Cork Footbed Sandal

$30 at Amazon

The Birkenstock Arizona may be the most recognizable style of all. Typically it’s around $140, though. But for less than a third of the Birkenstock price, this Cushionaire alternative offers a soft landing, both for your wallet and your feet. You get a cork footbed and suede insoles, although the straps themselves are of faux leather.

Cushionaire Women’s Hana Cork Footbed Clog

$40 (was $60) at Amazon

Sometimes you want the comfort of a Birkenstock — but geared toward colder weather. Enter the Boston Clog, another extremely popular iteration of the iconic shoe. You can get a similar-look with this Cushionaire clog that’s just $40. The more affordable style comes in a wide range of colors, from familiar neutrals to denim blue. The shoe also features a similar buckle with a patina finish and a comfy interior lining and foot contour.

Funkymonkey Women’s Comfort Slides Double Buckle

$23 at Amazon

The PVC Arizona Essentials EVA Birkenstock is already one of the cheaper Birkenstock options, but this Funkymonkey sandal costs half of the price at just $23.

Perfect as a pool or shower shoe because of its PVC materials, this alternative comes in a range of neutral and fun colors just like the original. Unlike the leather or suede versions, you can wear these to splash in the rain without worrying.

Cushionaire Women’s Leah Cork Footbed Sandal With +Comfort

$30 at Amazon

One T-strap hugs the top of your foot like a thong or flip-flop in the $135 Birkenstock Papillio Gizeh Platform Sandal.The Birkenstock alternative by Cushionaire will also give some love to your bank account with its $30 price tag. This Amazon favorite might become yours too as a summer alternative to flip-flops, with the comfort and support of a cork base and a molded footbed. And the alternative version comes in a dozen neutrals as well as fun colors.

American Eagle Felt Clog

$30 at American Eagle

Not all Birkenstocks are leather sandals. The Birkenstock Shearling features a wool upper and is among the more expensive Birkenstocks at $170. Fortunately, American Eagle has a great alternative for less than $30. It features a felt upper, three neutral colorways, and the same strap as the Birkenstock clog.

Time and Tru Women’s Asymmetric Strap Footbed Sandals

$20 at Walmart

Have you ever struggled to keep on a two-strap Birkenstock? With its criss-cross toe loop and a molded footbed, the Birkenstock Mayari could be the answer. The Walmart Time and Tru sandal is a bit less hard on your budget and comes in several fun color options, including familiar neutrals, dark orange or silver. There’s also a version with cool and contrasting stitching.

Dream Pair Women’s Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Platform Wedge Sandals

$30.99 (was $50.99) at Amazon

Birkenstock wedges are a great option when you want to be comfy but stylish, but they’re pricy. This option from Dream Pairs has similar features, including a cork base and suede-lined footbed for comfort. The less expensive option stands tall at only $31, with the main differences being faux leather straps and one less buckle that can be adjusted.

WTW Women’s Cork Footbed Sandals

$23 (was $27) at Amazon

If you’re looking for a simple shoe that can be slipped on as well as dressed up or down, this WTW Women’s Cork Footbed Sandal is a great option. While it’s not exactly like the big buckle Birkenstock you might have seen, it’s pretty close. The buckle is simply a color match to the strap, and yes, it’s adjustable. You can choose between three neutral colors with this sandal, so pick your favorite, and it’ll likely go with anything.

Fitory Womens Open Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining

$25 at Amazon

Imagine it’s the end of the day and your feet are tired. You sit down to rest and slide them into these wonderful Fitory slippers. They’re not just lined with faux shearling — the top of the two-strap design with buckles is also covered with comfy fake fur and has a cork bottom for support. This Birkenstock Big Buckle Teddy alternative is available in almost a dozen fun colors, they might just become your new emotional support slippers.

9 Birkenstock alternatives that cost less originally appeared on Simplemost.com