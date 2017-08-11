Wisconsin, Marquette both finish top 20 in the nation in attendance

The state of Wisconsin remains a college basketball hub. Both Wisconsin and Marquette finished among the top 20 schools in attendance during the 2016-17 calendar, the NCAA reported Wednesday.

Wisconsin averaged over 17,200 fans across 17 games at the Kohl Center last season, good for sixth in the country and first in the Big Ten. The Badgers posted a 15-2 record at home en route to another Sweet 16 season.

RT if you went to a #Badgers game in 2016-17.



There were 17,287 of you.

Every single game. pic.twitter.com/k7bHIEjQWO — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) August 8, 2017

Wisconsin has led the Big Ten in attendance in 11 of the past 15 years.

Marquette hosted 13,715 fans per game at the Bradley Center, which ranked 19th overall and second in the Big East. Only Creighton finished higher than the Golden Eagles within the conference. Marquette won 14 of 17 home games last year, including a court-storming win over number one Villanova in January.

Marquette will travel to Wisconsin for their annual rivalry game on Dec. 9 during this upcoming season.

Kentucky finished number one in attendance, averaging nearly 23,500 fans each night.