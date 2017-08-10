Milwaukee Bucks partner with Harley-Davidson for jersey sponsorship

The Milwaukee Bucks and Harley-Davidson announced a jersey patch sponsorship for next three seasons Thursday.

“This is one of the most exciting times in the last three years when you talk about a truly global heritage Milwaukee brand,” said Peter Feigin, Bucks President. “We’re so thrilled to be in the fabric of the city, of the state.”

Several other teams who have signed such sponsorship deals have changed the colors of the corporate logo to fit the team's color scheme (such as the Boston Celtics with GE).

However, the Bucks stuck with Harley's normal black and orange logo, which certainly pops with Milwaukee's green and cream kits.

“To marry with another iconic brand in the Milwaukee Bucks and the things they’re doing with the new stadium, fan base, it made good sense and felt right,” said Bill Davidson, Vice President of the Harley-Davidson Museum & Factory Tours . “We couldn’t be more proud. It’s an exciting day. I’m really looking forward to the season.”

100% Recycled Fabric:



Made Out Of Recycled Poly, An Average Of 20 Bottles Were Used To Create The Uniform pic.twitter.com/0PWAai8IzK — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 10, 2017

The Bucks say the Harley-Davidson patch is 2.75 by 2.09 inches and has the potential to receive over two billion impressions annually, globally across the Bucks and NBA broadcasts, video and digital platforms.

The Bucks will also apparently be one of eight teams to sport a throwback jersey this season, potentially when the team 'Returns to the Mecca.'

Bucks confirmed as one of eight teams that will have a throwback uniform. Design to follow later this month. pic.twitter.com/MDKO8xWGF9 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 10, 2017

While the color schemes may not match up, true Milwaukee Bucks fans and true Harley-Davidson fans know the connection can not be denied.

“From the minute we saw the patch on the jersey, you could not feel anything but this was a natural fit,” said Anoop Prakash, Director of U.S. marketing and development for Harley-Davidson. “Authentic Milwaukee roots, brands and companies coming together. We share Midwestern values, a lot of grit and success around the world.”

But what about the guys who will be wearing the jerseys on the court? Bucks Power Forward Thon Maker was in attendance and likes the look.

“It sticks out,” Maker said. “Having the colors and being different from our colors, when you zoom it out, it looks beautiful.”

This year, Nike will start the first of an eight-year deal to produce the jerseys and Maker is excited to see how they can last the duration of his perspiration.

“The material it’s made out of makes it light,” Maker said. “I’m interested in seeing how it works with me because I sweat the most in the NBA.”

The Bucks won’t have to sweat out Maker though. Feigin and Harley-Davidson say there are no plans on custom motorcycles for the players while they’re still in the NBA.

“We have not encouraged our players,” Feigin said. “Coaches, front office staff, family members, absolutely. But I think Thon is excited.”

Officials did not say the how much the jersey sponsorship deal is for.

Milwaukee will play one game at its old arena, which is now UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, where they played from 1968-88. Panther Arena is right next to the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Jerseys purchased at the Bucks shop will feature the Harley-Davidson logo.