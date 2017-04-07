LaVar Ball blames "three white guys" for UCLA's lack of a title

LaVar Ball continues to make attention-grabbing claims, this time saying his son's UCLA team could not win the title because of the Bruins' "three white guys."

Ball, who is the father of UCLA point guard and future NBA lottery pick Lonzo Ball, told the Southern California News Group that "realistically you can't win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow." Ball was presumably talking about UCLA starters Bryce Alford, T.J. Leaf, and Thomas Welsh.

Alford, a senior, is the son of UCLA head coach Steve Alford. LaVar's two other sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, are committed to play for UCLA in the coming seasons.

Lonzo has already declared his intentions for the NBA Draft. He averaged 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in his one season in Westwood.

UCLA lost 85-76 to Kentucky in the Sweet 16. Lonzo finished with 10 points and eight assists on just 1-6 three-point shooting. De'Aaron Fox, Ball's point guard counterpart for Kentucky, finished with a career-high 39 points in the game.

