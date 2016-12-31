Packers superfans are finalists for Fan Hall of Fame

"I'm very happy, very proud and very surprised, it's very much an honor, very much an honor," she said.
For 50-plus years, she's been a season ticket holder, sitting in the rain and snow for her beloved Packers. Being inducted into the hall is on her bucket list.
"I'd be Miss America, Miss Packer, Miss World because the Packers are famous all over the world," said Scheible.
There are a total of 10 fans up for vote for this year's spot in the Fan Hall of Fame. You can help pick the winner by voting online here.
