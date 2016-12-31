Packers superfans are finalists for Fan Hall of Fame

The Packers have selected the nominees for the next Fan Hall of Fame inductee. Voting begins this weekend.



It's fair to say Frank Lamping qualifies as a Packers super fan. He has everything Packers, including autographed Reggie White shoes.



"I'm actually pretty humbled but this is something I'm really passionate about, I really want to get in," said Lamping.



The 60-year-old from Union Grove has real love for his team, and now he's a finalist for the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.



"I still can't believe it," he said.

Lamping has had love for the Packers since he was a little boy, and he says it would mean the world to him if he were selected.



"To get into the Packers Hall of Fame would be a dream come true," said Lamping.



A dream because one of the team's most loyal and dedicated fans is also battling stage 4 prostate cancer.



"We're doing alright, I'm hanging in there…I know I'm going to beat this stuff," he said.



Out of Wauwatosa, Packers fanatic Rosemary Scheible is a finalist as well.

"I'm very happy, very proud and very surprised, it's very much an honor, very much an honor," she said.



For 50-plus years, she's been a season ticket holder, sitting in the rain and snow for her beloved Packers. Being inducted into the hall is on her bucket list.



"I'd be Miss America, Miss Packer, Miss World because the Packers are famous all over the world," said Scheible.



There are a total of 10 fans up for vote for this year's spot in the Fan Hall of Fame. You can help pick the winner by voting online here.

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.