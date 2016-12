The Milwaukee Bucks are encouraging fans to “Vote for the Future” by starting a campaign for two of their young stars to get into the NBA All-Star game.

Fans are being encouraged to vote for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker, along with some of the other young players in an effort to send the first Buck to the game since 2004.

The All-Star game will be held Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

Fans can vote through Jan. 16, but the Bucks are encouraging fans to vote early and often by sweetening the pot with daily giveaways, such as jerseys, basketballs and a chance to travel with the team on a road game.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 23.4 points a game this season, along with 5.8 assists and 9 rebounds.

Parker is averaging 20.1 points per game, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.