Green Bay Packers 2017 preseason schedule released

Green Bay finished 3-1 in the preseason last year (the Packers' Hall of Fame game with Indianapolis was canceled because of turf conditions).
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers only played in one preseason game in 2016. He went 6-9 for 60 yards. Rodgers has not played in more than two preseason games since 2013.
Backup quarterback Brett Hundley missed most of the preseason last season with an ankle injury. Hundley played in four games during the 2016 regular season, going 2-10 for 17 yards and an interception.
The NFL hopes to release the regular season schedule sometime between April 17-21.
