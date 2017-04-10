Green Bay Packers 2017 preseason schedule released

The Green Bay Packers 2017 preseason schedule was announced Monday. The Packers will have four games in August as they prepare for the start of the NFL season. Here is the schedule:

Aug. 10-13: vs Philadelphia

Aug. 17-21: at Washington

Aug. 24-27: at Denver

Aug. 31: at Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay finished 3-1 in the preseason last year (the Packers' Hall of Fame game with Indianapolis was canceled because of turf conditions).

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers only played in one preseason game in 2016. He went 6-9 for 60 yards. Rodgers has not played in more than two preseason games since 2013.

Backup quarterback Brett Hundley missed most of the preseason last season with an ankle injury. Hundley played in four games during the 2016 regular season, going 2-10 for 17 yards and an interception.

The NFL hopes to release the regular season schedule sometime between April 17-21.

