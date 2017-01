As the Green Bay Packers embark on yet another playoff stretch, it has to be good knowing one of the NFL's all time greats is in your corner.

On his weekly Sirius XM radio show Tuesday, NFL Hall of Famer and all-time Packers great Brett Favre revealed he's bullish on the green and gold's title chances:

"They will be in the Super Bowl," Favre said.

.@Favre4Official: "I believe the @packers are the team to beat, and I believe that they will be in the Super Bowl" pic.twitter.com/7raQbZWMqX — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) January 3, 2017

"Collectively speaking, they’re as close to hitting on all cylinders as possible; not perfect, and nobody is, but they’re super-productive on offense," the gunslinger continued.

The Packers' quest for another Super Bowl will begin with a home playoff game this Sunday at 3:40 p.m. against the New York Giants.

