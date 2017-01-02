Limited tickets available for Packers playoff game

Cloudy
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 1: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers raises his fist as he leaves the field after defeating the Detroit Lions 31-24 at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
If you want to be in Lambeau Field to see the Green Bay Packers Sunday, you'd better move quickly.
Team officials announced that around 8,000 tickets are available online for Sunday's first-round Wild Card playoff matchup versus the New York Giants.
The tickets are only available online only, and range from $118 to $145.
Officials say the tickets are those that season ticket holders elected not to purchase.
The game kicks off at 3:40 p.m.