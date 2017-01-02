Limited tickets available for Packers playoff game

If you want to be in Lambeau Field to see the Green Bay Packers Sunday, you'd better move quickly.

Team officials announced that around 8,000 tickets are available online for Sunday's first-round Wild Card playoff matchup versus the New York Giants.

The tickets are only available online only, and range from $118 to $145.

Officials say the tickets are those that season ticket holders elected not to purchase.

The game kicks off at 3:40 p.m.



