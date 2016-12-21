3 Green Bay Packers players selected to Pro Bowl: Rodgers, Lang, and Clinton-Dix make the cut

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers learned Tuesday that three players will represent the team at the NFL's Pro Bowl game in January.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, and guard T.J. Lang were named to the starting team.

Tackle David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Jordy Nelson were named first alternates. Wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, and fullback Aaron Ripkowski were also all named as other alternates.

The Packers released the following information Tuesday evening on their three starters:

Clinton-Dix earns the first selection of his three-year career, becoming the first Green Bay safety to be selected since Nick Collins in 2010. His career-best five interceptions are tied for No. 2 in the NFL this season and tied for No. 1 among safeties (NYG Landon Collins). It is the most interceptions by a Packers safety in a single season since Charles Woodson (seven) and Charlie Peprah (five) in 2011. Clinton-Dix posted a career-high two interceptions in both Week 9 and Week 14, becoming the first Packer to have two two-INT games in a season since Woodson in 2011.



Lang has been named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his eight-year career after being named an alternate each of the last two seasons. He has started 89 games since 2011, the most by a Packers’ offensive player. Lang has blocked for an offense that ranks in the top-10 in yards per game (No. 10, 364.6), yards per carry (No. 6, 4.60) and scoring (No. 7, 25.9). Green Bay has had an offensive lineman selected to the Pro Bowl in six of the last seven seasons.



For Rodgers, it marks the sixth Pro Bowl selection of his career (2009, 2011-12, 2014-15). He has the second-most selections by a Green Bay quarterback, trailing Brett Favre’s nine (1992-93, 1995-97, 2001-03, 2007). Rodgers is tied for No. 2 in the NFL this season in passing touchdowns (32) and passing touchdown percentage (6.0), tied for No. 4 in touchdown/interception ratio (4.57, 32/7), ranks No. 5 in passer rating (100.3) and No. 6 in passing yards (3,781). He ranks No. 1 in the league this season in games with multiple passing touchdowns and no interceptions (eight), two more than any other quarterback.

The Pro Bowl is January 29 in Orlando, Florida.

