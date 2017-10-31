Wisconsin-based Book World closing all stores, holding liquidation sale

Book World has hired Yellen Partners to assist with the liquidation process. The liquidation sale will offer discounts on books, toys, games, puzzles, magazines, calendars, trading cards, gifts and all other merchandise.
The national shift towards e-commerce has triggered the loss of mall anchor stores and a downward spiral in customer counts at Book World stores, reducing sales to a level that will no longer sustain business operations. Book World has stores in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, North Dakota and Missouri.