Waukesha-based Generac expanding, adding 400 jobs in Wisconsin

Generac Power Systems, based in Waukesha, plans to add 400 new jobs to its Wisconsin operations over the next 5 years. Generac manufactures power generation equipment that is sold worldwide.

The expansion coincides with a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announcement that Generac will get up to $10 million in enterprise zone tax credits from the state of Wisconsin over the next 5 years.

Generac plans to invest $73 million in building renovations and equipment at its headquarters in Waukesha as well as 5 other locations in Wisconsin.

“As we’ve grown and added facilities throughout Wisconsin, it became clear that we needed to invest in a cutting-edge space at our corporate headquarters allowing us to dramatically advance our key product development and engineering activities,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president, and CEO of Generac.

“We’ve been on our current campus since 1965, but a lot has changed since then. This project will help us realize efficiencies at our headquarters facility that will drive continued innovation.”

The actual amount of tax credits awarded to Generac by the state will be contingent upon the number of jobs created and the level of capital investment the company makes.