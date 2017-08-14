Two children killed in Dodge County crash

Driver runs red light, collides with van

9:23 AM, Aug 14, 2017
ELBA, Wisc. - Two children were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County Saturday.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a Dodge Caravan was traveling north on Cty Tk Hwy TT and went through a stop sign at the intersection with State Hwy 16/60.

The Dodge hit another van traveling west on State Hwy 16/60.

Two passengers in the Dodge, 3-year-old Brady Wojtkiewicz and 7-year-old Landon Wojtkiewicz, were flown from the scene via Flight for Life to UW Hospital in Madison where they later died from their injuries.

Another 5-year-old child and a 36-year-old woman in the van were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but survived the crash.

No information was provided on injuries to the 91-year-old man and 70-year-old woman in the van that was hit.

It's unclear if charges will be filed in the case.


 

