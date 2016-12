Steven Avery the 5th-most searched person on Google in 2016

Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton. Michael Phelps. Bernie Sanders. And Steven Avery.

2016 didn't just belong to the politicians and athletes on Google, Wisconsin's most notorious criminal also racked up the searches online.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Trials of Steven Avery

According to Google, Avery was the fifth-most searched person of the year, finishing ahead of a host of other Olympic athletes such as Ryan Lochte, Simone Biles and Usain Bolt.

Avery was convicted of killing Teresa Halbach, a Manitowoc photographer, who was last seen on October 31, 2005.

Avery is appealing his life sentence in the Halbach case and received worldwide attention through the Netflix documentary series Making a Murderer.

Overall, the most-searched query on Google's search engine in 2016 was for Powerball.

The multi-state lottery that had a record-breaking jackpot in January topped Google's most searched list for 2016 in the United States. It was followed by Prince, Hurricane Matthew, Pokemon Go and Slither.Io.

Pokemon Go topped the list of worldwide searches.

As far as who is most popular in Hollywood, Brad Pitt was the most searched actor, while Megan Markle was the most searched actress. Markle, a cast member on USA Network's show "Suits," announced she is dating Prince Henry back in November.

Upon Markle's announcement, her popularity jumped on Google.

To see more of Google's top searches in 2016, click here.