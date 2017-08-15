Viewing glasses a hot commodity ahead of Monday's total solar eclipse

The solar eclipse is now just a week away, and staff at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee are preparing for a big watch party on the campus.

The Manfred Olson Planetarium will host the "Solar Eclipse Celebration 2017" on Monday, August 21st, at 11:00am.

The planetarium staff is also holding eclipsed-themed shows called "The Sun's Disappearing Act" this week. Planetarium Associate Derek Palecek says southeast Wisconsin will get a pretty good show.

"We're going to get 86% totality here. We're not getting 100% totality, but we are getting pretty close and that is insanely exciting for us," he said.

Information on the Planetarium's shows and eclipse celebration can be found here.

They will be selling proper "eclipse glasses" for $1 at the events. The glasses properly protect your eyes while watching the solar event. No one should watch the eclipse without protection.

NASA has also compiled a list of sites where you can purchase glasses, but many vendors were already sold out at last check.