Sheriff Clarke: Teen shot by sheriff's deputy near Bradford Beach on life support

MILWAUKEE -- A 19-year-old man shot in the head by a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy near Bradford Beach Sunday night is on life support at Froedtert Hospital, Sheriff David Clarke said Monday.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Clarke said a deputy with the Sheriff's Office used deadly force against a vehicle that was being pursued over a traffic infraction near Water Tower Rd. and Lincoln Memorial Dr. Terry Williams was shot in the head. His passenger was also shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Clarke said deputies found a loaded handgun in Williams' vehicle after the confrontation. The deputy, 32-year-old Michael Truax, has been placed on administrative duty, as is customary.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, who is handling the investigation, appealed to the public to share any photos or videos of what happened Sunday night:

Waukesha County Sheriff's Dept. asking anybody with video or photos of what happened by the lake last night to contact them @ 262-548-7142 — Casey Geraldo (@CaseyGeraldo) June 12, 2017

Though the public demand for information in the shooting has been strong, Sheriff Clarke said the investigation was "in the early stages," and did not take questions from the media. You can watch the full new conference here:

