Two injured in police shooting along Milwaukee's lakefront

Victims transported to local hospital

Ann Sterling , Casey Geraldo , Shaun Gallagher
8:47 PM, Jun 11, 2017
4 hours ago

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department held a news conference Monday, a day after two people were shot near Bradford Beach.

Incident happened near North Ave. and Lake Dr.

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was involved in a shooting at Milwaukee's lakefront Sunday night. Two people were shot and transported to Froedtert Hospital. The severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. near Bradford Beach, at the intersection of Water Tower Road and Lincoln Memorial Drive. 

The sheriff's office is not confirming the officer shot two people, but witnesses say a sheriff's deputy was in pursuit of an SUV at the busy lakefront when multiple shots were fired.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is conducting the investigation because the shooting involved a Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy. 

Witnesses tell TODAY'S TMJ4 that a deputy tried to pull over two people in a car, but the car jumped the curb onto the grass in an attempt to flee the scene.  

