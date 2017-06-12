Two injured in police shooting along Milwaukee's lakefront

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was involved in a shooting at Milwaukee's lakefront Sunday night. Two people were shot and transported to Froedtert Hospital. The severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. near Bradford Beach, at the intersection of Water Tower Road and Lincoln Memorial Drive.

The sheriff's office is not confirming the officer shot two people, but witnesses say a sheriff's deputy was in pursuit of an SUV at the busy lakefront when multiple shots were fired.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is conducting the investigation because the shooting involved a Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy.

Witnesses tell TODAY'S TMJ4 that a deputy tried to pull over two people in a car, but the car jumped the curb onto the grass in an attempt to flee the scene.