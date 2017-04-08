Shake Shack, one of the most buzzed about burger chains in the country, appears to be making Milwaukee home.

According to the job section on the restaurant’s corporate web site, the company is looking to hire three managerial positions for a Third Ward restaurant.

Shake Shack first opened in New York City in 2004 by popular restaurateur Danny Meyer and has expanded quickly since.

The restaurant is known for its long lines, and is often mentioned in the same sentence as other cult-worthy burgers like In-and-Out.

The restaurant offers a 100 percent antibiotic-free Angus beef burger, surrounded by a buttered bun and high-end toppings such as Applewood-smoked bacon. And don’t forget the crinkle fries.

TODAY’S TMJ4 reached out to Shake Shack officials for confirmation but, but our calls were not immediately returned.

