Salvation Army's Christmas Family Feast feeds thousands

Thousands dined at the Wisconsin Center District Sunday for the Salvation Army's 27th annual Christmas Family Feast -- the organizatation’s largest feeding program of the year.

Ninety-four-year-old Hal Glick has volunteered for the Salvation Army's Christmas Family Feast for the past 25 years.

“Every year is the same," Glick said. "[I enjoy] seeing all these people come in and enjoy their meal and then they end up getting a lot of toys for their children as they leave.”

“I think everybody should at one time or another volunteer for something, especially if they got some free time on their hands.”

With such passion for volunteering, Glick and many others at the Salvation Army are helping to positively impact the lives of people in the Milwaukee area.

Thomas Brooks is someone who's benefited from such generosity. Brooks has attended the dinner for several years. He used to be homeless, but now he has his own place. He brought his four godchildren to feast this year to expose them to what he considers a wonderful experience.

“It gives a chance for other families to come together and meet other people," Brooks said. "[People can also] give back a little, have some fun, and relax.”

More than 1,400 volunteers helped serve the Christmas home style meal of turkey, ham, yams, mash potatoes, and vegetables. The day of food, family, and fun is considered a Milwaukee tradition, and it's one the Salvation Army of Milwaukee said it plans to continue for many years to come.

