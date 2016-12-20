Salvation Army provides gifts for 9,000 Milwaukee children
Elise Preston
5:43 PM, Dec 20, 2016
5:54 PM, Dec 20, 2016
The Salvation Army is spreading generosity, the true spirit of Christmas. The non-profit provided gifts for 9,000 children in the Milwaukee area this past week.
Tuesday, TODAY'S TMJ4 caught up with an overwhelmed Neferetiti Moore in the parking lot of The Salvation Army’s toy drive. The mom would not have been able to give her five young kids any presents this Christmas without The Salvation Army’s help. Moore is in the process of moving her family, and that’s expensive.
“I got to make sure they have everything they need, and I'd rather for them to have a roof over their head than toys,” said Moore.
According to Merritt, the toy giveaway would not be possible without the help of the Milwaukee community as a whole.
Red Kettle donations help run the toy drive and all of the organization’s operations for the following year they are collected.
So far this Christmas, The Salvation Army has raised more than $2 million for next year, the goal is $4 million.
