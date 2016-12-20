Salvation Army provides gifts for 9,000 Milwaukee children

The Salvation Army is spreading generosity, the true spirit of Christmas. The non-profit provided gifts for 9,000 children in the Milwaukee area this past week.

Tuesday, TODAY'S TMJ4 caught up with an overwhelmed Neferetiti Moore in the parking lot of The Salvation Army’s toy drive. The mom would not have been able to give her five young kids any presents this Christmas without The Salvation Army’s help. Moore is in the process of moving her family, and that’s expensive.

“I got to make sure they have everything they need, and I'd rather for them to have a roof over their head than toys,” said Moore.

Toys, games, books and more were all donated and set up for parents to shop, giving parents a sense of pride.

“It shows that people care enough to set aside their time to help other ones,” said Natalie Frazier, who also shopped for her child.

“We serve people all year long, but this is a day where we can really see it,” said Salvation Army Major Christine Merritt.

According to Merritt, the toy giveaway would not be possible without the help of the Milwaukee community as a whole.



Red Kettle donations help run the toy drive and all of the organization’s operations for the following year they are collected.



So far this Christmas, The Salvation Army has raised more than $2 million for next year, the goal is $4 million.

