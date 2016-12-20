Milwaukee Bucks to honor hero MCTS bus driver

A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver praised for her quick thinking that helped two lost children return to their family a few months ago will be honored by the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night.

Jeannie Mitchell was on her route in October when she noticed a 1-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl walking alone on the sidewalk near the intersection of Hopkins St. and Hampton Ave. on the city's north side.

After discovering the kids didn't know where they were going, she called police to the scene, who were eventually able to reunite the children with their mother.

The Bucks brass took notice, and will highlight her actions before Tuesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team is also paying for Jeannie and her family to have dinner, and attend the game, according to a news release.

The video of Mitchell helping the kids was been viewed more than 6.1 million times on the MCTS Facebook page.