Minnesota Vikings plane slides off taxiway upon arrival in Appleton

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office confirmed to TODAY'S TMJ4's sister station NBC 26 in Green Bay that a plane did indeed slide off the taxiway, but hasn't yet confirmed it belonged to the Vikings.
No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the airplane was moving at a slow speed.
The Vikings play the Green Bay Packers at noon on Christmas Eve.
