Minnesota Vikings plane slides off taxiway upon arrival in Appleton

7:10 PM, Dec 23, 2016
10:22 PM, Dec 23, 2016

No injuries have been reported.

APPLETON -- The plane that slid off a snow-covered taxiway in Appleton Friday night belongs to the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports.

The Vikings' official Twitter account reported the news just after 7:00 p.m. Friday:

KSTP-TV sports reporter Chris Long shared on defensive player Anthony Harris' account of the accident:

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office confirmed to TODAY'S TMJ4's sister station NBC 26 in Green Bay that a plane did indeed slide off the taxiway, but hasn't yet confirmed it belonged to the Vikings.

No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the airplane was moving at a slow speed.

The Vikings play the Green Bay Packers at noon on Christmas Eve.

