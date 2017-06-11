TMJ4
Racine County Sheriff's Deputy saves life of overdose victim
Victim's friend left him on the side of the road.
5:24 PM, Jun 11, 2017
3 hours ago
It happened in Racine County.
RACINE COUNTY -
A Racine County Sheriff's Deputy is being credited with saving the life of an opioid overdose victim.
The Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a possible drug overdose victim laying in the grass at the intersection S. Millgate Dr. and E. Main St. in the Village of Rochester.
The deputy arrived on the scene to find a passer-by doing CPR on a 20-year-old man.
The deputy administered narcan and the victim began breathing on his own.
It turns out that victim was in a car with another man who dumped him off on the side of the road and fled.
That man was arrested and charged with drugged driving.
Watch the video above for more.
