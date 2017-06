Well, hot dog!

Portillo's is offering $1 hot dogs on Wednesday, June 21 at its Wisconsin locations in Brookfield and Greenfield.

Customers that purchase an entree (a sandwich, salad, or ribs) can also purchase a Chicago-style hot dog or a chili dog for just $1.

The promotion runs from 10:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. while supplies last.

The Greenfield restaurant is located at 8705 West Sura Lane. The Brookfield spot is located at 17685 W. Bluemound Rd.