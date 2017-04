Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 64-year-old, and are asking for the public’s help.

Clarice P. Kidd, who suffers from dementia, was last seen in the 8000 block of West Appleton Avenue Monday at 945 a.m.

Kidd is 5-foot 3-inches, has brown hair in a ponytail and has a medium build. She was last seen wearing a beige or white sweater, pink t-shirt, pink jogging pants and black moccasins. Police think Kidd entered a black Nissan Maxima.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

