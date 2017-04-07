People Magazine: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn have broken up

Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn have split up, according to People Magazine.

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years," a source close to the situation exclusively told People.

Rodgers began dating the actress back in 2014. Fans followed the relationship as the couple made headlines photobombing the 2016 Oscars, adopting their two dogs including "Frank Rodgers," and posting dorky "Star Wars" videos.

Rumors even swirled earlier this year that the two were engaged. Now it looks like that's not to be.

The good news is that it seems like things ended on a good note. As People says, "the couple 'remains close friends.'"

