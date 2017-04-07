Former Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy selling his things at garage sale

Eddie Lacy traded in his Green Bay uniform for a Seattle Seahawks kit this offseason, but he is still staying involved in the Wisconsin community.

Lacy is holding a garage sale this Friday and Saturday in De Pere, Wis., where he is apparently selling some of his things before he officially heads out to Seattle.

If you love a good sale 🏷... one more time for Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/FZc6GC56FW — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) April 5, 2017

All the proceeds will go to charity, with the remaining items from the sale going to the Freedom House located in Green Bay.

Lacy signed a one-year, $5.55 million deal with the Seahawks in March. He ran for 3,435 yards in his four seasons with the Packers.

