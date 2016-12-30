Parking changes coming to Bay View area

Big changes are coming to Bay View to ease congestion and add more parking,

Starting in January, "No Parking" street signs on the south side of Dover Street between KK and Howell Avenue will be removed.

"There is hardly any parking in Bay View," resident Dylan Blachowski said. "It's almost a privileged thing."

Blachowski just moved into his new home on Dover Street and Howell Avenue earlier this month. Already, he's finding out just how hard it can be to find a parking space.

“I (previously) lived on Lincoln and I had never received a parking ticket because parking was very available," he said. "I lived here two weeks and I’ve gotten four parking tickets.”

There are dozens of homes on both sides of the street, but homeowners right now can only park on the north side during the winter months.

"People don't have garages," he said. "You don’t have a place to park. There’s a lot of families here. People who come over park their cars and they get tickets.”

As a temporary solution, Ald. Tony Zielinski said "no parking" signs will be taken down beginning next week.

People like Anasthasha Davidson are excited. She and her mother have experienced parking issues for years.

“My mom is not old, but she’s older, and she should not have to walk over a block to get to her house especially at night when it’s icy and dangerous.”

Blachowski agrees that more needs to be done to increase parking.

“If you want more people in the Bay View area and you want people to be within walking distance of the amazing bars and restaurants, you need to have parking for them,” he said.

There will be a meeting at 6:00 p.m. on January 19 at the South Shore Park Pavillion to discuss more changes to add parking in the area.

"Parking is a major quality of life issue in the city and we in our district are very aggressive in identifying ways to increase parking," Ald. Zielinski said in a statement to his constituents.