Doctor at Children's Hospital performs surgery on child and his toy

A doctor at the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin went above and beyond his duties during one of his surgeries this week.

Dr. Travis Groth not only performed surgery on his 9-year-old patient, but also on the child's stuffed monster. A photo posted on the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin's Facebook page shows Dr. Travis Groth stitching up the child's "Mike Wazowski" from Monster's Inc.

The child's parents say the stuffed monster goes with their son everywhere.

Children's Hospital of Wisconsin says that their doctors, nurses and staff go out of their way to make sure every child feels comfortable and safe.

Both surgeries went well and the child and the stuffed animal are back home recovering

