New closure impacting traffic through zoo interchange

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shut down the Highway 100 ramp onto I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange Wednesday.

On top of that, another entrance ramp that was supposed to re-open Thursday is now delayed.

Drivers we spoke with say the interchange is anything but convenient!

"I think the signage is confusing," driver Ruth Ruiz said.

Other drivers like Keith Marx try to avoid the interchange at all costs.

"I like to use a lot of back rounds and find alternate routes on my own," he said.

The Highway 100 ramp allowing drivers to get on I-94 West toward Madison will be closed until late fall.

"We need this project done," driver Cindy Schiemann said. "It's been going on for years and we need it done. We need to be able to get around Milwaukee."

For drivers hoping the project will be complete sooner than later, don't get your hopes up!

The entire project is not set to be finished until 2022.

"I don't like that," driver Keith Marx said. "However, it's not unexpected."

The Wisconsin DOT was supposed to open up the entrance ramp from Highway 100 to I-94 East Thursday, but that has now been pushed back to Monday according to Wisconsin DOT spokesperson Michael Pyritz.

If you absolutely cannot avoid driving through the interchange, driver Ruth Ruiz has some advice for you!

"Leave early and hope the sun is shining so you're happy in a way," she said. "It can always be worse and put some lavender oil on to calm you down."

Detour routes for the Highway 100 entrance to I-94 West:

From the North: Continue to Watertown Plank Road. Go east to the I-41 South entrance ramp. Take the ramp from I-41 South to I-94 West.

From the South: Continue to Greenfield Ave. and go west to Moorland Road. From there, go north on Moorland Road to the I-94 West ramp.

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.