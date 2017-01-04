Botox treatment allows woman to speak after 16 years of silence

A New Berlin woman is silent no more, and she says it’s because of Botox. She suffered from a rare neurological condition causing spasms to the voice box and vocal cords.



Yvonne Kaminski says speaking again has restored her social life. Spasmodic Dysphonia is a rare condition that caused her not to talk for 16 years, she says it was tough but she remained optimistic.



"It was very difficult, I have a couple of grandchildren who never heard my voice, I always felt bad when they were real small that I couldn't read to them because I wanted that so badly," she said.



A week ago, her doctor at Froedtert hospital injected Botox into her throat within a few days she could speak again.



"It's like a miracle and I have a lot of faith, I always had hope," she said.



Yvonne expects her voice to get better with time. She says she has to get Botox every 3 months.

Throughout the 16 years, Kaminski says she also tried acupuncture, massages, relaxing techniques and saw a chiropractor. She's looking forward to reading to her grandchildren now.

