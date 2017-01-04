Fond du Lac man faces 11th drunken driving charge

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say a man facing his 11th drunken driving charge had a blood alcohol level three times above the legal limit when he was pulled over in Outagamie County last weekend.

A criminal complaint says police were dispatched to a traffic accident outside Apple Pub on New Year's Day about 8 p.m. in downtown Appleton. The driver whose vehicle was struck told a responding officer that the man who hit him was leaving the scene. The officer caught up with the driver and pulled him over. The complaint says a breath test on 42-year-old Steve Johnson, of Fond du Lac, registered 0.27.

Records show Johnson was released on bond after appearing in court Tuesday. The state public defender's office in Appleton says it cannot disclose which attorney is representing Johnson.

