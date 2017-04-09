TMJ4
Milwaukee police looking for missing 22-year-old man
1:32 PM, Apr 9, 2017
3 hours ago
The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating 23-year-old Antonio Matthews.
Matthews is described as a black male, 5’7”, 150 pounds with dreadlocks.
He may have been wearing a grey and maroon sweatshirt and grey pants when he left his residence on Thursday, April 6 at approximately 6 p.m.
Milwaukee police say Matthews is developmentally delayed and suffers from other medical conditions that require treatment.
Anyone with information as to Antonio Matthews' whereabouts is requested to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7401.
The missing is depicted in the photo above. He is the second person from the right – the male without the hat.
