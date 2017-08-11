Milwaukee man charged in Tastee Twist shooting

A Milwaukee man has been charged with first-degree homicide in the shooting death near a popular ice cream shop on the city’s north side.

Otha Brown Jr., 32, has been charged in the shooting at Tastee Twist at Teutonia and Meinecke Avenues on Aug. 4 that left one person dead. According to the criminal complaint, two men were seen putting on masks ahead of the shooting in a maroon car.

Surveillance footage captured the men pulling into the parking lot, and one of them went towards the ice cream stand. The two ran away together after the shooting.

Brown was arrested that day, seen driving the maroon car. He told police he was driving two other men. According to Brown, one of them saw the victim and thought it was the person who had killed their friend “Meechie.”

Brown claims the alleged shooter told him he was going to kill the victim. Brown pulled the car over in front of a bar and waited for them to put on masks.

He then drove to a parking lot behind the ice cream stand. Brown got out of the car with the shooter and the shooter shot multiple times, and he then ran away with the shooter.