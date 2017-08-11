3 confirmed cases of ‘vibriosis' in Milwaukee County related to raw oysters

The Milwaukee Health Department announced Thursday there have been three reported cases of “vibriosis” in Milwaukee County, related to eating raw oysters.

The department said in a news release the illness is caused by Vibrio bacteria found in salty waters where oysters grow. Eating the uncooked or undercooked shellfish is the main risk.

The illness can cause vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain to those infected. For those with chronic liver disease or other illnesses that compromise the immune system, the illness can be life-threatening.

If you have eaten raw shellfish and are experiencing these symptoms, the health department says to contact your health care provider.

