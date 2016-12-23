Man receives kidney from his dental office's receptionist

Dr. Ajay Sahajpal of Aurora Health Care said finding a match can take time, "and then just because you're a match doesn't mean you're a suitable donor. There's also a whole lot of health issues you got to jump through and hoops to make sure you're suitable for donating."
After a very thorough physical, Judy learned she could donate a kidney to Jeff.
"I had a strong, I can't explain it inside me.. a strong faith," she said. "I knew it was what I was supposed to do."
One year after their conversation at the dental office, they were rolled into surgery at Aurora St. Luke's.
