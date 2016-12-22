Kenosha postal worker honored as hero for stopping gas leak

KENOSHA -- A postal worker spotted something wrong during a delivery, and is now being hailed as a hero.



Debra Zaionc was walking her regular route when she smelled gas in the air.



A car had just struck Suravee Ratanaproek's home, and the driver took off. She immediately got firefighters to the scene to stop the leak.

Our TODAY'S TMJ4's cameras captured the moment the family who lives inside thanked her.



"Letter carriers, this is what we do, we take care of our customers. It doesn't matter it's a holiday, it's just another day for us," said Zaionc.



Police are still searching for who struck the home. If you know anything, call Kenosha Police right away.

