Kenosha man accidentally shot by Illinois man at trap shooting range

Kenosha County Sheriff's Deputies and the Bristol Fire Department Rescue responded to the Conservation Club of Kenosha County for a man being accidentally shot in the trap shooting range Saturday.

Sheriff Deputies say they found a 64-year-old Kenosha man suffering from a shotgun wound to his abdomen just before 11 a.m.

Sheriff Deputies' investigation determined that 72-year-old Donald Bekeleski from Elk Grove Village, Illinois had been shooting a 20 gauge shotgun which malfunctioned. Bekeleski had tried to clear that malfunction and the firearm discharged. That shot then struck the victim who was approximately 20 feet away.

The victim was taken to Froedert Hospital with serious injuries.

Charges of Causing Injury by Negligent Handling of a Firearm were referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for Bekeleski.

