Gov. Walker orders flags at half-staff for fallen trooper
Died in rollover crash Tuesday
4:55 PM, Apr 11, 2017
LAKE DELTON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker says the State Patrol trooper killed in a car crash while on duty was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard and won an award two years ago for saving a man's life.
Walker identified the trooper killed Tuesday as Anthony Borostowski of Tomah. Sauk County sheriff's officials say the trooper lost control of his squad car and struck a tree along Interstate 90 near Lake Delton about 4:30 a.m.