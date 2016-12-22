Family questions law enforcement's account of man's death

A local family is launching its own investigation after their loved one was killed in a violent scene involving law enforcement earlier this month.

According to investigators, Bruce Young shot and killed himself around the same time an ATF van chased him through Milwaukee streets and slammed into his body at 35th and Greenfield.



The deadly scene shut down the neighborhood December 15, and forced questions about the timeline, including - which violent action happened first?



“That's the ultimate question isn't it? We want the answer to that question,” said attorney John Birdsall.

Birdsall’s represented the 40-year-old convicted felon in other cases. Now he's working with Young’s family.



“They don't believe he shot himself. They want to know that somebody is going to be held accountable,” said Birdsall.



According to search warrants obtained by TODAY'S TMJ4, Waukesha and Milwaukee County investigators were keeping a close eye on Young. Warrants detail an informant tipped detectives off that Young was stocking up on explosives and assault rifles at a storage unit on Spaten Court in Germantown.



Firecrackers, metal pipes, and suspicious powder are all detailed in a list two and half pages long.

“Do you believe that was in his possession?” asked reporter Elise Preston.



“I have no idea if it was in his possession. If they say they found it, I'll take them at their word,” replied Birdsall.



The family's attorney says after meeting with Department of Justice investigators who are now reviewing the case, they are confident they will get the answers they are looking for.

