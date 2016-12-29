17-year-old shot while committing robbery on Milwaukee's SW side

MILWAUKEE -- A 17-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday night when the victim he was attempting to rob fought back.

It happened in the area of 63rd Street and Euclid Avenue around 10:30 p.m. The man who was killed has been identified as 17-year-old Deonte Thomas.

Police say Thomas was committing a robbery, and was shot by a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, his would-be victim. That man is now being questioned by investigators.

Thomas was with a 18-year-old Milwaukee man, who was also shot during the incident and has since been taken into custody.

Milwaukee police say their investigation is ongoing.

Milwaukee Alderman Mark A. Borkowski issued a statement regarding the incident Wednesday: Last night at about 10 p.m. a man walking his dog near S. 65th St. and W. Euclid Ave. in the 11th District was approached by would-be armed robbers. The man – who has a concealed carry permit for a firearm – pulled out his weapon and shot two of the robbery suspects, killing one of them and wounding the other, who is now in police custody. First, this unfortunate incident is a reminder that normally quiet, secluded areas in the city can suddenly turn into targeted crime locations at any time. The block where this occurred is very quiet and residential, and within shouting distance of St. Gregory the Great Parish. Second, it is also a reminder that if you decide to go for a walk outside at night, please be sure to wear some sort of reflective clothing, bring a cell phone, and make sure a loved one or friend knows that you are headed out. Be aware of your surroundings, and if you are targeted for a robbery, police say it is usually always the right call to give the crooks what they want (because they will likely flee as soon as you hand it over).

